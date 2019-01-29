B.C. Dragoons trained at SilverStar Sunday

While many hit the slopes at SilverStar Mountain Sunday, the resort also played host to the B.C. Dragoons for a training session.

The Dragoons headed up the mountain on Jan. 27 in their new TAP-V. The Dragoons received seven more Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles (TAP-V) in April 2018. It is the newest vehicle in Canada’s armed forces fleet.

“We were conducting avalanche awareness training as well as practising some of our winter mobility doctrines,” said Capt. Joshua Trowsse-Freeman.

It was an ideal ski day at SilverStar on Sunday — the perfect weather for a day of training.

