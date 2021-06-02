Volunteers work on a past year’s poppy fund activities at the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion on Gorge Road in Victoria. The provincial government announced $1.5 million in one-time funding for B.C. and Yukon legions on June 2 to help them stay open through the remainder of the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Volunteers work on a past year’s poppy fund activities at the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion on Gorge Road in Victoria. The provincial government announced $1.5 million in one-time funding for B.C. and Yukon legions on June 2 to help them stay open through the remainder of the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. government announces $1.5 million in pandemic relief for struggling Legion branches

Property tax exemption is what Legions really need, Victoria branch president says

The province announced $1.5 million in one-time funding for B.C. and Yukon branches of the Royal Canadian Legion on Wednesday as many fight to keep their doors open.

Established in 1925, the non-profit Legion supports veterans across Canada, but in the last year they’ve struggled to do so. For much of the pandemic, branches have had to keep their doors closed and, when they have been allowed to open to some degree, members have been too worried about the virus to go.

Traditional revenue sources for the Legion have also dried up. Victoria’s Trafalgar/Pro Patria branch on Gorge Road usually relies on fundraising events, room rentals, gaming money and its catering service to support its approximately 1,300 members. Now, much of that isn’t possible.

“It’s been a scramble,” branch president Patti Stockton said. “We’ve had to pivot a lot.”

READ ALSO: Honouring veterans in a pandemic: COVID-19 put Legions at risk of closure

So, Wednesday’s announcement is a welcome one. Stockton said each Legion branch affected expects to receive between $5,000 and $10,000. According to the government, it is intended to mirror grants of $2,000 to $20,000 provided to hospitality, fitness and accommodation businesses during the most recent “circuit breaker.”

“It will certainly help for the operations,” Stockton said.

A bigger problem for the Trafalgar/Pro Patria branch is property taxes. The expected funding boost will barely scratch the $92,000 Stockton said they owe the City of Victoria this year.

In B.C., it’s up to municipalities to determine if and how much they tax local Legion branches. Stockton would like to see the government follow other provinces, such as Saskatchewan and Ontario, in implementing a blanket tax exemption. That, she said, would help their branch far more than Wednesday’s funding announcement.

Until then, Trafalgar/Pro Patria is getting creative with takeout lunches and frozen meals, which Stockton said are increasingly popular in the community. And, with restrictions scheduled to lift, the branch will slowly begin to reopen.

Stockton hopes that as it does more people will come out. You don’t have to be a veteran or veteran’s family member to join, she said. It’s a safe, fun space for playing games, meeting new people and the occasional line dance.

“We’d love to see more members and more people supporting our veterans.”

Provincially, the 143 Legion branches raise more than $2.5 million for veterans and their families with the annual poppy campaign. They also raise money at other times of year, for distribution in their local communities.

Val MacGregor, president of the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion voiced gratitude for the province’s financial help.

“We are thankful to Premier Horgan and the B.C. government’s commitment to honour and remember our veterans and their families by supporting the sustainability of our entirely volunteer-led branches,” she said in a release.

“As June 6, the annual date when we remember D-Day and the invasion of Normandy approaches, our 47,000 members in BC and Yukon are especially encouraged that we can continue our mission.”

Find a Legion branch near you, and more information at legionbcyukon.ca/branches/find-a-legion-branch.

READ ALSO: Langford Legion president concerned about city’s planned park development

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaRoyal Canadian LegionVeterans

Previous story
Vernon to celebrate sunshine with one-day modified festival

Just Posted

An electric vehicle caravan went through Vernon Saturday, May 29, 2021, with the hopes of spreading awareness about the benefits of cutting down on carbon emissions in transportation. (Contributed).
Vernon caravan charges interest in electric vehicles

The fleet of 27 EVs included on of the city’s two electric school buses

Alex Van Bruksvoort will join the North Westside fire team as a paid-on-call fire chief June 14, 2021.(Contributed)
North Westside gets new paid-on-call Fire Chief

Vernon area resident Alex Van Bruksvoort, an experienced firefighting professional, joins the team on June 14

A garage fire burning at a home on Commonage Road has Vernon and BC Wildfire firefighters on scene battling the blaze. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Garage fully engulfed in flames near Predator Ridge south of Vernon

BC Wildfire Service has the structure fire under control; grass fire being held

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed for its annual maintenance twice as long this year. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon pool closing for six weeks over summer

Repairs expected to improve air quality in the aquatic centre

Police, fire and ambulance responded to a pedestrian struck June 2, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Struck pedestrian taken to Vernon hospital

Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle came in after 1:30 p.m.

Kelowna students learn how to fight forest fires through SD23 program (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News).
Central Okanagan students train to fight wildfires

The students battled a pretend blaze in Joe Rich off Three Forks Road

Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)
Former Kelowna Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust

Brian Burkett also faces a number of civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, inappropriate messages

215 orange ribbons were tied to a B.C. school’s fence to honour the 215 children found dead at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Deb Meissner/Black Press)
Penticton Indian Band grateful for outpouring of support after ‘sickening’ Kamloops discovery

The band is accepting donations towards an eternal flame for the Residential School Survivors Memorial

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Are school closures discriminatory?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Majority of Conservative MPs vote in favour of defeated sex-selective abortion bill

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole opposed bill, but gave his caucus a free vote

Wild Sky Sisters
Wild Sky Sisters: Gemini Season

Wild Sky Sisters is a joint venture between Angela Moffitt and Tamara McLellan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a virtual discussion from Ottawa on Monday, May 3, 2021, with seniors from Residence Memphremagog in Magog, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Freeland says feds will voice concerns to Air Canada over executive bonuses

Federal finance minister calls airline’s $10 million payouts ‘inappropriate’

Most Read