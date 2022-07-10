B.C. lottery prizes include pair of Okanagan homes

Homes in Vernon and Kelowna plus assorted other goodies, including cash, prizes in BCCHF Dream Lottery

A townhome at The Rise in Vernon plus other goodies – including more than $1 million in cash – is among the grand prize options in the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2022 Dream Lottery. (bcchildren.com)

Two homes in Vernon and Kelowna are among the grand prizes of the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2022 Dream Lottery.

Tickets are on sale now until midnight, Oct. 13, or until they sell out.

“Dream Lottery funds go directly to BC Children’s Hospital research initiatives that ultimately transform children’s lives through groundbreaking innovation and discovery,” said Malcolm Berry, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Last year approximately 138,000 patients visited our hospital from across B.C. As the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children, BC Children’s Hospital provides a calibre of child-centred specialized care that is difficult to find anywhere else in the province—and this expertise is why the research discoveries made here at BC Children’s hold such great potential for finding answers to the biggest questions that remain in child health.”

More than 1,200 researchers work to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Lottery funds help accelerate the pace of turning discoveries into life-saving treatments – ultimately helping more kids get back to being kids.

The winner of Dream Lottery can choose one of eight grand prize dream packages including:

• Dream Prize Choice #6 – Movala – Kelowna home worth more than $2.6 million. This 1,004 sq. ft. home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a 499 sq. ft. exterior terrace, underground parking, and a storage locker. Prize package comes with a $60,000 La-Z-Boy furniture and design package, a 2022 Audi Q5 TFSI-e SUV Plug-in Hybrid, $75,000 travel gift Card, and $1 million cash;

• Dream Prize Choice #7 – The Ledge at the Rise – Vernon home worth more $2.6 million. This 1,992 sq. ft. townhome has three-bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a double garage. Prize package includes $60,000 La-Z-Boy furniture and design package, a 2022 BMW xDrive 45e Plug-in Hybrid, a 2022 Audi A7 Sportback Plug-in Hybrid, a 2022 Monterey M22 Lake Boat with trailer, $100,000 Travel Gift Card, and $1.3 million cash.

Other Dream Prize Choices are homes in South Surrey (2), Vancouver, Sooke and Courtenay, or $2.3 million tax-free cash.

To encourage early ticket buying, there are three bonus prizes and the Early Bird prize is valued at more than $355,000 and has 51 winners. Another 50 winners will receive $1,000 cash each, and one winner of the Early Bird will choose between a:

• 2022 Renegade Vienna Model #25FWC – 25 ft. Super C Motorhome, plus $50,000; or a home at the Watermark Beach Resort in Osoyoos; or $250,000 cash.

Dream Lottery ticket prices are: three-packs for $100, six-packs for $175, nine-packs for $250, and 20-packs for $500. The lottery also includes extra games: the 50/50 PLUS jackpot with a possible maximum prize payout of more than $1,155,000 (depending on the number of tickets sold), and the Daily Cash PLUS with 126 prizes and $348,000 in cash available to be won.

There are 3,045 prizes worth more than $3.5 million, including luxury homes, vacations, and cars. Individuals can purchase their tickets online at https://bcchildren.com, by phone at 604-536-2491, or 1-888-888-1567, or in-person at London Drugs and Save-On Foods starting on July 11.

READ MORE: Saucy Vernon publisher licks Ribfest media competition

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Lottery