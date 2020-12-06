Comox Valley resident Gogs Gagnon book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients in B.C. Photo supplied.

Comox Valley resident Gogs Gagnon book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients in B.C. Photo supplied.

B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Gogs Gagnon’s book to be included in Prostate Cancer Foundation BC’s kits

A Comox Valley man who wrote about his experiences with prostate cancer will now be sharing his story with many more men.

Gogs Gagnon has learned that his book, Prostate Cancer Strikes: Navigating the Storm, is going to be distributed along with other information by the Prostate Cancer Foundation BC, to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province.

He was diagnosed a few years, at age 57, only after an MRI pointed to warning signs that he might have cancer. In his case, he was able to treat the disease before it escaped the prostate.

RELATED STORY: Prostate cancer prompts Comox Valley man to write story

Recently, he was contacted by the foundation, and he and his publisher, Granville Island Publishing, worked out a deal to provide Prostate Cancer Foundation BC with a large supply of copies for a reduced cost.

“I really just occurred out of the blue,” he says.

Since its release in 2019, the book has won awards among cancer books and was the number one best-seller among prostate disease books on Amazon Canada. He has received multiple testimonials and was aware it was making in-roads in the health community.

“I knew my book was slowly getting around to different doctors,” he says.

Gagnon also spoke with one doctor, an advisor for the foundation, who had read the book.

“He also agreed it was great book from a patient point of view and something that all patients should read,” he says. “Also, the director of the Prostate Cancer Foundation felt the same way.”

The foundation was hoping to find new material to distribute, as its current book has been around for a while. The catch was they wanted a physician’s perspective too, so the search began. Finally, they found a book called Prostate Cancer: Understand the Disease and Its Treatment, written by a couple of Quebec doctors, which together with Gagnon’s personal story, will make up the new “Reef Knot Kit” for every newly diagnosed man.

“It’s a little package that Prostate Cancer Foundation has put together over the last 20 years,” he says. “They’ve been giving this away free.”

Gagnon has been busy since his book was published. He was contacted by the Bayer company to take part in a recent Movember online panel discussion about prostate cancer.

“We just went on Zoom and talked,” he says. “I think there was three or four thousand people watching from, they told me, 60 different countries.”

At a time when even local support groups can be limited from meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions, the online technology has allowed people like Gagnon and others to gather and share ideas, experiences and information.

As well, since the book has come out, an online health group called Health Union, which shares information about multiple types of cancer, has him writing articles whenever he wants for their site, ProstateCancer.net.

“I’ve got a few published already, and I’ve got lots of ideas,” he says. “They said I could write as little, or as many articles as I like.”

For more information, see gogsgagnon.com.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksCancer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon woman’s new children’s book teaches the gift of Christmas kindness

Just Posted

letters
Letter: Okanagan nurse frustrated by seeing hundreds of anti-maskers in Kelowna Saturday

Nurse asks them to look at sacrifices of health care workers who risk their lives everyday

It’s got a different look today, but here’s the Polson Park Bandshell more than 100 years ago in 1912. Notice the stray baby buggy? (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #708)
Vernon history in pictures

Polson Park’s Bandshell is a fixture; did you know it was built more than a century ago?

Vernon's Sarah Elliman has published a new children's book, How Nick Discovered Christmas Kindness, available on Amazon as of Nov. 30, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon woman’s new children’s book teaches the gift of Christmas kindness

Sarah Elliman’s recently published How Nick Discovered Christmas Kindness is available now

Zoom meetings, including this one by the Ladysmith Town Council are becoming popular in 2020. (Town of Ladysmith/YouTube)
QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

Despite restrictions on in-person meetings, there are still ways to stay connected

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Pawsitively’ adorable; Okanagan pets meet Santa for photo-op

GALLERY: Big and small, a flurry of animals paid a visit to Santa in West Kelowna on Dec. 5.

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Horgan says the election promise to provide COVID-19 recovery benefit dollars to British Columbia families and individuals will be the focus of Monday’s return to the legislature for a brief session. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan says COVID-19 relief promise top priority of short B.C. legislature session

NDP landed a decisive victory in the Oct. 24 provincial election, securing 57 of the legislature’s 87 seats

(Kamloops This Week)
B.C. man who bragged about his ‘new toys’ sentenced to four years for gun possession

Rintoul has about two-and-a-half years left to spend in federal custody

Culture Guard executive director Kari Simpson spoke to reporters outside the Riverside Calvary Church in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 6, to confirm in-person services were again held despite a provincial COVID-19 order to the contrary. Simpson said a ticket issued a week earlier for breaching the ban would be challenged in court. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Plans legal challenge of $2,300 fine issued in November

Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Popular Kelowna pub closing temporarily after positive COVID-19 test

Doc Willoughby’s stated it wanted to remain ‘forthcoming and trustworthy’ by informing patrons

Comox Valley resident Gogs Gagnon book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients in B.C. Photo supplied.
B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Gogs Gagnon’s book to be included in Prostate Cancer Foundation BC’s kits

One man was found dead outside the Merritt RCMP detachment on Saturday, shortly after shots were fired in the area. (FILE/Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Shots fired at Merritt detachment, one dead

Police watchdog called in after one man fired shots and was found deceased

Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performs O Canada at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest

Donnelly has been performing for NHL club since 2001

(Good Samaritan Canada)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Penticton long-term care home

One resident and one staff member at Village by the Station have tested positive for the virus

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that's ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
WEB POLL: Will you take a vaccine for COVID-19?

Doses are expected to arrive in the new year

Most Read