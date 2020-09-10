Back Enderby Road project extended in township

Culvert replacement project in Spallumcheen to take another week

A section of Back Enderby Road remains closed until Sept. 11 for the replacement of the Sneesby Creek Culvert. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)

It’s almost finished.

A section of Back Enderby Road between the Township of Spallumcheen and Enderby will be closed another week as the Sneesby Creek Culvert project has been extended to Friday, Sept. 11.

The section has been closed since Aug. 24 and was predicted to be finished Sept. 4.

The project follows a 2018 road condition assessment that also looked into existing culverts throughout the township.

The assessment found Back Enderby Road was nearing the end of its useful life expectancy and drainage improvements were required to prevent future flooding damage.

Total construction along Back Enderby Road — including repaving, replacing culverts under driveways and improving the ditch drainage system — is expected to be completed by October.

Hours of work will typically be from 7-5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The total capital construction cost of the project is $1.2 million.

READ MORE: Section of Back Enderby Road to close for two weeks



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditions