Back to school movement hits Falkland

Back to school has a special feel in Falkland.
A group of people in the community pulled together just before the start of the school year and painted an outdoor movement pathway at Falkland Elementary.
“I am always amazed at how much our little school can accomplish by working together,” said a thankful school principal Shelly Cull.
“These pathways are good for our students and are geared to support our outdoor learning initiative and provide opportunities for self regulation.”
School District 83 Healthy Schools co-ordinator Laura Paiement said the pathway is part of the School Physical Activity and Physical Literacy Project project, which helps students become more physically active and learn physical literacy skills.
“The goal is for students to develop competence, confidence, and motivation to be active for life,” said Paiement.
Cull added that she’s sure the pathways will be a big hit with the students and will be well used during the recess and lunch breaks as well.
“I am excited to see our students’ reactions when they come back to school on Wednesday, Sept. 7,” she said.
Paiement will be back to the school soon to show students and staff ways to incorporate these pathways into the instructional day and beyond.
The project is being prototyped across a diverse subset of school districts and schools in British Columbia including schools in School District 83 this and next school year.
