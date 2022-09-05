Back to school movement hits Falkland

Volunteers gathered at Falkland School Monday, Aug. 29, to help paint an outdoor movement pathway as kids are welcomed back to school on Sept. 7. (School District 83 photo) Volunteers gathered at Falkland School Monday, Aug. 29, to help paint an outdoor movement pathway as kids are welcomed back to school on Sept. 6. (School District 83 photo) Volunteers gathered at Falkland School Aug. 29, to help paint an outdoor movement pathway as kids are welcomed back to school on Sept. 7. (School District 83 photo) Volunteers gathered at Falkland School Aug. 29, to help paint an outdoor movement pathway as kids are welcomed back to school on Sept. 7. (School District 83 photo)

Back to school has a special feel in Falkland.

A group of people in the community pulled together just before the start of the school year and painted an outdoor movement pathway at Falkland Elementary.

“I am always amazed at how much our little school can accomplish by working together,” said a thankful school principal Shelly Cull. “A big thank you to the volunteers (students, parents, community members, and staff) who came to Falkland School to help with the painting of our outdoor pathways. Also, thanks to the Falkland Fire Department for pressure washing the area before we painted.

“These pathways are good for our students and are geared to support our outdoor learning initiative and provide opportunities for self regulation.”

School District 83 Healthy Schools co-ordinator Laura Paiement said the pathway is part of the School Physical Activity and Physical Literacy Project project, which helps students become more physically active and learn physical literacy skills.

“The goal is for students to develop competence, confidence, and motivation to be active for life,” said Paiement.

Cull added that she’s sure the pathways will be a big hit with the students and will be well used during the recess and lunch breaks as well.

“I am excited to see our students’ reactions when they come back to school on Wednesday, Sept. 7,” she said.

Paiement will be back to the school soon to show students and staff ways to incorporate these pathways into the instructional day and beyond.

“Thank you very much Laura and volunteers for supporting this initiative, our students, our school, our families, and our community,” said Cull.

The School Physical Activity and Physical Literacy Project is being developed, implemented, and evaluated by Sport for Life; Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I·SPARC); Childhood Obesity Foundation; and Physical and Health Education Canada/British Columbia (PHE Canada/PHE BC). The project is supported by the Province of British Columbia.

The project provides both in-person and online professional development opportunities to build the capacity of B.C. elementary school educators to increase their confidence and competence in delivering quality physical activity and physical literacy opportunities at school, and to support links to mental well-being.

The project is being prototyped across a diverse subset of school districts and schools in British Columbia including schools in School District 83 this and next school year.

A large component of this program is providing in-school support sessions to those teaching Kindergarten through Grade 7. Part of these sessions is creating indoor and outdoor movement paths that provide environments that encourage movement throughout the day.

