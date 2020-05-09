Backyard camping set for May Long Weekend in Armstrong-Spallumcheen

Local chamber invites residents to compete for the ‘most creative campsite’ title May 15-18

Closed campgrounds won’t stop Armstrong and Spallumcheen residents from taking part in the unofficial start of camping season come the Victoria Day Long Weekend.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is inviting locals to take part in the first ever ‘Cozy Camp-In,’ where residents can pitch a tent in their backyards, hold a barbecue and network with neighbours over the fence throughout the May Long Weekend May 15 to 18.

The game is a chance for residents to get a jump start on the 2020 camping season, which is subject to delays and restrictions due to COVID-19. On Wednesday the B.C. government announced provincial campgrounds will be open for overnight use June 1, with some B.C. parks opening in time for the long weekend for day use only.

Challenge your s’mores-making skills, share your campsite cooking and beverages, and follow the chamber on Instagram and Facebook to find out how to win prizes.

“Support local by picking up your camping supplies at businesses in Armstrong and Spallumcheen, then set up your camping gear in the yard, your RV or glamp-it in the house,” said Patti Noonan, the chamber’s executive director.

The chamber invites residents to get creative in building their backyard campsites and submit a photo for a chance to win a grand prize for the most creative campsite.

Details of the prize package will be released Monday, May 11. The contest closes at 3 p.m. Monday, May 18.

Rules of the game include keeping your campsite, trailer or tent within the bounds of your residential property. Open campfires are banned in Armstrong; the chamber suggests using a propane fire pit or streaming a virtual campfire.

Another rule is to refrain from using generators and to heed the City of Armstrong Good Neighbour Bylaw.

“Follow the advice of health authorities and practice social distancing. Only camp with members of your household. Family reunions with your amazing in-laws, crazy cousins and great granny will resume in the future.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Brendan Shykora

CampingCoronavirus