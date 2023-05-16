Bad Tattoo no more, as Kelowna restaurant rebrands under new ownership

The chapter is closing on Kelowna’s Bad Tattoo Brewing and a new one is starting.

Since Salt and Brick Hospitality Group bought the brewery in January, it’s been known that an identity change was coming to the 740 Clement Avenue location as the group wanted to change it from a brewery to more of a sports bar-type place.

And to go along with a rebrand, is a new name. Pretty Not Bad is what the bar will be called and it will be “an unconventional sports bar and eatery that will be focused on providing exceptional hospitality experiences Kelowna’s dining community,” Salt and Brick said in a release.

“When we purchased Bad Tattoo in January we knew that the day would soon come where we would transition to Pretty Not Bad (PNB),” said managing partner James Addington. “This stems from our desire to embrace growth, innovation, and the evolving tastes of our valued guests.”

The Penticton branch of Bad Tattoo was taken over by Yellow Dog Brewing in Dec. 2022.

“The founders of Bad Tattoo built a beautiful restaurant, our goal is to give it a fresh look and a bit more of a cozy feel as well as focus on what we do best as a hospitality group. PNB will be focused on delivering exceptional guest experiences with high quality primarily local food and beverage selections in a space you feel comfortable bringing your entire family in to watch and occasional hear sports on our many televisions. We like the word unconventional to describe what we are doing as we wanted to really go against all of the normal expectations of a sports bar, it was also very important to us that people didn’t think we were just about sports, that’s why we put such a huge focus on our food and beverage program.”

Head Chef Travis Hesselgrave along with Corporate Chef Adam Meade are designing new and creative dishes in their test kitchen, and fans of Bad Tattoo don’t have to worry because pizza is staying on the menu. They will also continue to feature unique Okanagan beers.

Anyone who attended Kelowna Beer Fest on May 13 was able to get a sneak preview of what’s to come at PNB as they were on hand with some feature dishes and a beer they made in collaboration with Kettle River Brewing.

In addition to working with other breweries, PNB is also having all their merchandise made locally and 100% of all merchandise sales are going to mental health charities around the Okanagan.

The restaurant will continue to operate as Bad Tattoo for the next six weeks as they space transitions. During those weeks, some test kitchen items and new drinks will be available.

Salt and Brick are targeting Saturday, June 24 as the date for the restaurant transition to be complete.

BarsBeerFood & DiningKelownaOkanaganSports