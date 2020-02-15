Ballerina shines in icy photo shoot in Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival’s Ice Palace perfect backdrop for magic

Amie Roussel captured this fairy tale-like moment featuring ballerina Tiernen O’Keefe Tuesday night out front of the Vernon Winter Carnival’s Ice Palace in the Civic Plaza. (Carousel Studios)

It looks like a dream or perhaps a fairy tale, but the photographs of the ballerina in front of the Ice Palace in Civic Plaza were the brainchild of Vernon photographer Amie Roussel.

“The photo epitomizes every Canadian ballerina’s dream,” Carousel Studios owner Roussel said. “The tutu, tiara, pointe shoes, castle, her grave and flexibility — it is all magic.”

The dancer, Tiernen O’Keefe, is a student of Roussel’s, and the two have been shooting dance photos over the past few years.

O’Keefe told Roussel Tuesday’s shoot was the easiest one yet, despite the frigid cold.

“We knew what we were going to do before we got there and we were only out there for around 20 minutes,” Roussel said.

Roussel said it’s important that dancers don’t get cold as it can hinder the performance, especially when it takes place in the middle of February, outdoors… in front of an ice castle.

The dancer was kept in the car with the heat on until the lighting was set. Then she dressed down to her tights, tutu and pointe shoes and it was showtime.

“She didn’t complain at all,” Roussel said about O’Keefe. “Dancers don’t complain, they dig deeper and keep on going.”

Roussel said the hardest part about the nighttime shoot in the cold was getting her light to fire.

The Ice Palace, which is in place for the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival, made the perfect backdrop for the magical photographs.

For more information on the photographer, visit carouselstudios.ca.

