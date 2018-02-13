Balloons part of Carnival traditions

Jamiee Kinghorn, of High River, Alta., and Dawn Taylor (left) enjoy some heat from the flame during the 27th Annual North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Festival Friday Night Glow at Polson Park. After two days of being grounded by weather conditions, the balloons were able to take to the skies Saturday morning. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Whether on the ground, or in the sky, the annual North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society’s Balloon Festival is a huge part of the Vernon Winter Carnival.

Unfortunately, weather played a big factor this year, as many of the balloons were unable to get into the air. But when they did, they provided, as usual, spectacular photo ops.