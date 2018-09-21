Bannister GM Vernon decided to brighten up a rainy Friday by purchasing 1,000 Tim Hortons Smiles Cookies and offering them to Vernon Jubilee Hospital staff and patients. On hand for the presentation were (from left) Brad Nakucyj, Bannister sales manager; Kevin Arbuckle, VJH Foundation; Dan Currie, Tim Hortons; Mary-Jo Payeur, Bannister; Lisa Westermark, VJH Foundation; Vinder Gakhal, Tim Hortons; Ann Crommer, VJH volunteer, and Franki Beaney, VJH unit clerk. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Bannister GM in Vernon deliver service and smiles

Bannister GM Vernon decided to brighten up a rainy Friday by purchasing 1,000 Tim Hortons Smiles Cookies and offering them to Vernon Jubilee Hospital staff and patients.

On hand for the presentation were (from left) Brad Nakucyj, Bannister sales manager; Kevin Arbuckle, VJH Foundation; Dan Currie, Tim Hortons; Mary-Jo Payeur, Bannister; Lisa Westermark, VJH Foundation; Vinder Gakhal, Tim Hortons; Ann Crommer, VJH volunteer, and Franki Beaney, VJH unit clerk.

Garage sale to aid in kidney transplant recovery in Vernon Saturday
Kindale Vernon to shine bright like a diamond

