Vernon barbecue raises funds for bike helmets

Event put on by BrainTrust Canada beside Nixon Wenger and Vernon Library Wednesday

BrainTrust Canada invites the public to attend a fundraiser barbecue Wednesday in support of bike helmets for youth in Vernon.

The barbecue takes place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. between Nixon Wenger and the Okanagan Regional Library’s Vernon Branch (2900 block of 28th Street).

Lunch includes a burger or hot dog, juice and fruit bar for a minimum $5 donation.

“Helmets can prevent up to 85 per cent of brain injuries so it’s a great way to reduce brain injuries,” said Magda Kapp, director of prevention services and community engagement for BrainTrust Canada.

“Youth are prone to risk-taking behaviour, and it’s important to reach them as early as possible with messaging about how fragile our brains are. An injury can happen in a split second but last a lifetime, however, the majority are preventable through making smart choices.”

The event is to launch BrainTrust’s Helmet Safety Program with presenting sponsor Vernon Silver Star Rotary to promote helmet compliance and reduce preventable brain injuries. The program is supported by the City of Vernon Community Policing and Vernon Moves, as bylaw officers and community policing are on the streets interacting with youth throughout the year and provide helmets to youth who cannot afford them.

Youth are also rewarded for positive safety behaviour through “positive tickets” that are a way to acknowledge youth being “caught for doing the right thing.”

Barbecue sponsors A&W, Buy Low Foods, Kal Tire, SUN FM and Nixon Wenger make the fundraiser possible. A&W, Domino’s and the Greater Vernon Recreation Centre also support the program with free goods and services, and Wayside Printing provided printing of coupons.

BrainTrust Canada is a not for profit association that provides support to persons with brain injury in the Okanagan, and also has a strong focus on brain injury education and prevention. For more information, visit www.braintrustcanada.com or call 1-888-762-3233.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.