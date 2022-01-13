Bargains boost North Okanagan healthcare

Bargain Bin’s Leona Harrison presents donations to (middle row from left) John Hoile for the Brown Bag Lunches program, Adina Strotmann (PAC president) and Shelly Cull (principal) for Falkland Elementary school, Deanna Brennan (vice principal) for Pleasant Valley Secondary, Morgen MacDonald (vice principal) for M.V. Beattie Elementary, Denise Moore for Len Wood Middle School and Scott Anderson for A.L. Fortune Secondary. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Bargain Bin incoming president Carolyn Farris (left) presents $3,000 to Judy Wilde for the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Medical Equipment Loan Society. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) A donation of $92,250 is presented by Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary’s Marj Bailey (left) and Bargain Bin’s Nora Ternier to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation board member Judy Dangel and executive director Kate McBrearty (right). (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Armstrong’s Bargain Bin might just seem like a cute little thrift shop, full of treasures and deals in the small town north of Vernon.

But behind the racks of bargains, a mighty team of approximately 60 volunteers are making a big difference in their community.

Sales at the Bargain Bin for 2021 have produced $150,000 in health and wellness support in the area.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary operates the long-standing second-hand store on Pleasant Valley Road.

Thanks to all the donors who provide clothing, housewares, toys, appliances, sewing items and crafts, as well as the customers who purchase the bargains, the Auxiliary is able to boost healthcare in the region.

Major donations went to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation: $26,206 for the Light A Bulb campaign and $25,000 towards medical imaging. Parkview Place received $18,920 and Pleasant Valley Manor was donated $13,500.

The Armstrong and Enderby Community Palliative Program benefited from $6,350 while the Armstrong Wound Care Clinic wrapped up the remaining $2,274.

“We couldn’t do our work without you,” VJH Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty said. “The impact you’ve had on our community is so profound.”

On top of the $92,250 total for the Foundation, eight students pursuing post secondary healthcare education were given bursaries totalling $16,000.

Armstrong, Enderby and Falkland school breakfast and lunch programs were packed with $13,000 in support.

“To ensure students are not trying to learn on empty stomachs,” Auxiliary vice president (incoming president) Carolyn Farris said.

The Enderby Food Bank was boosted with $10,000 while $15,500 will stock shelves at the Armstrong Food Bank.

“The need for assistance continues to grow in our area,” said Farris.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Medical Loan Cupboard was also provided $3,000 to support the work done making medical equipment available to surgery and injury patients.

Another $250 in miscellaneous donations was made.

All of that is just from this year. And despite COVID-19, Farris added.

For the VJH Foundation, more than 35 years of support from the Auxiliary have seen $1.6 million total donated, an amount loudly applauded by McBrearty.

