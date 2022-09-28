Bat exhibit swooping into Vernon nature centre

Bats: Out of the Darkness exhibit will be at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre thoughout October

Bats will be on display at Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre from Oct. 1-29. (J. Saremba photo)

Bats will be on display at Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre from Oct. 1-29. (J. Saremba photo)

You’ve seen them in artistic renderings such as Dracula, Batgirl and Nightscream. And soon, people will be able to see bats at Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

Just in time for Bat Week, a provincial bat exhibit is coming to the nature centre for the first time, from Oct. 1-29. The exhibit, called Bats: Out of the Darkness, showcases local bat species and why these unique flying fur balls are deserving of protection.

Though bats face some stigma for appearing scary or for being disease carriers, they are integral to keeping ecosystems healthy.

“Bats are not the dark scary creatures they’ve been made out to be,” said Alexis Olynyk, the centre’s lead nature interpreter. “These unique nocturnal hunters have a number of skills and attributes that are very important to our natural environment, like insect control.”

Bats are also in need of help as many species have seen a rapid decline in recent decades.

Eight of B.C.’s 15 bat species are designated as at risk. The winged mammals only give birth to one pup per year and only about half of those young make it through their first winter. Bats’ slow reproductive rate means they are particularly vulnerable to habitat loss and other sources of mortality.

Species including the South Okanagan’s Pallid Bat are endangered. Their struggles include urban development, encroachment, habitat loss and the fatal white nose syndrome.

“This disease has killed more than six million bats since 2006,” said Olynyk, noting this is one factor adding to population concerns.

To learn more about bats and what can be done to help them, visit the Bats: Out of the Darkness exhibit at Allan Brooks Nature Centre during the month of October. The centre is open to the public Tuesday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is by a suggested donation of $5 per person.

To celebrate Bat Week (Oct. 24-29), people can also sign up for the bat basics class on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. Register online at abnc.ca.

READ MORE: Volunteers sought for Okanagan bat count

READ MORE: Okanagan Nature Nut narrows in on bats

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

AnimalsNatureVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Pool re-opening delayed in Vernon, waterslide out of commission

Just Posted

Bats will be on display at Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre from Oct. 1-29. (J. Saremba photo)
Bat exhibit swooping into Vernon nature centre

Amelia ‘Mil” Robinson brings her kids concert to the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Sunday, Oct. 2. (Daryl Getman photo)
Show allows kids to Let It Out! in Vernon

Pleasant Valley Secondary School Hawks running back Nawahieokapuakea Poirier (1) drags a Westsyde defender with him for extra yardage during the Blue Wave’s 56-12 AAA/AA Interior Hybrid Junior Football League victory Thursday, Sept. 22, at PVSS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Blue Wave swamps Armstrong football party

A second outbreak this month was declared at the Polson Extended Care facility on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Second COVID-19 outbreak this month declared at Vernon care home

Pop-up banner image