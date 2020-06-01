The Hudson’s Bay circa 1966 in downtown Vernon was spotlighted by the department store on social media May 30, 2020. (Facebook)

Bay shines spotlight on vintage Vernon store

Downtown Vernon shop makes another appearance on iconic department store’s homepage

Canada’s iconic department store has once again put the spotlight on Vernon’s historic downtown location.

“Make time for more sunny days, like the one pictured here in 1966 at Hudson’s Bay Vernon,” the now American-owned company said on Facebook.

Vernon’s 30th Avenue, formerly known as Barnard Avenue, was featured in January and locals loved it.

Memories of the three-storey department store, which was demolished in 1976, flooded in on social media.

Now, the 30th Avenue location is home to CIBC.

“Holy cow,” one commenter wrote. “That was a long time ago. Back when Eatons and Woodwards were the places to shop. Those were the days.”

The Bay’s post was also shared in the Vintage Vernon B.C. group.

“When I refer to it as the old Bay building, people look surprised,” Victoria Meyer wrote. “It has been relabeled several times since.”

“A far cry from what our current Bay store looks,” another said.

The Bay, now located in the Village Green Shopping Centre, has recently reopened its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic on May 19 after closing in mid-March.

“As we reopen our Hudson’s Bay stores, the health and well-being of our associates and customers remains at the forefront of every decision we make,” president Iain Nairn said. “We will continue to take direction from the government and public health experts, and have implemented a number of added measures to ensure we deliver a healthy, easy and comfortable shopping experience.”

Shoppers can expect enhanced cleaning practices, directional signage on the floors to ensure appropriate physical distancing and adjusted services, such as beauty sampling.

Stores will be open 12-5 p.m. daily. On Tuesdays, the Bay will open at 11 a.m. to serve frontline workers, seniors and those with disabilities.

Curbside pickup is offered at most B.C. locations for shoppers who prefer a contactless experience.

Details about specific locations’ reopenings, options and hours can be found through the store locator at thebay.com.

READ MORE: Hudson’s Bay spotlights old Vernon store

READ MORE: Vernon videographer captures thunderstorm

