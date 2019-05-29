BBQ fundraiser gets children safety gear

Brain Trust Canada and Vernon Silver Star rotary want to promote children’s safety.
The Brain Trust BBQ Fundraiser will be running between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. today between Nixon Wenger and the Okanagan Regional Library.
A minimum $5 donation will get you a burger or hot-dog with a fruit bar and juice.
Proceeds help get children safety gear like helmets.
