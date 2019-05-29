BBQ fundraiser gets children safety gear

Steph Shields cooks burgers and hot-dogs at Brain Trust Canada BBQ Fundraiser. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star) Laura Plummer (left), Luc Maclean (middle) and Susan Brandt (right) setting up condiments and buns for burgers and hot-dogs at BBQ Fundraiser. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Brain Trust Canada and Vernon Silver Star rotary want to promote children’s safety.

The Brain Trust BBQ Fundraiser will be running between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. today between Nixon Wenger and the Okanagan Regional Library.

A minimum $5 donation will get you a burger or hot-dog with a fruit bar and juice.

Proceeds help get children safety gear like helmets.

