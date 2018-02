4H British Columbia celebrated their recent relocation from Enderby to Vernon with an open house Friday afternoon. The celebration, which was held at their new Kalamalka Lake Rd. office included a tour, program updates and information, goodies, and of course, a visit with Frisko the Fox. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

