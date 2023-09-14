The BC Cancer Foundation is a fundraising partner of BC Cancer. (Contributed)

BC Cancer canvassers knocking on Vernon doors

Volunteers soliciting donations for the monthly donor program

The BC Cancer Foundation will be going door-to-door in Vernon this month, in an effort to raise funds for their monthly donor program.

Monthly donations help support life-saving cancer research and innovations to patient care taking place at BC Cancer, helping to change outcomes for people facing cancer across the province.

For safety and security reasons, the canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests. They are equipped with masks and will maintain six feet of distance when interacting at the door.

Cash is not accepted at the door, as the canvassers will be looking solely for people contributing to the monthly giving program. Once signed up, an email confirmation will be sent.

Every dollar raised in the monthly giving program stays at BC Cancer to advance research and enhance care for people in the province.

Questions on the program can be directed to bccancerfoundation.com.

