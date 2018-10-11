Vernon’s BC SPCA is located at 4800 Haney Rd. (Photo contributed)

BC SPCA holds province-wide adoption event

Domestic animals will be eligible for 50 per cent off the adoption fee.

BC SPCA believes every animal deserves their furry-tail ending.

That’s why they’re teaming up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition this Saturday, Oct. 13 to present “Fall Head Over Tails in Love.” During this one-day event, animals in SPCA care will be able to go to a loving home at a reduced fee.

Domestic animals, like dogs, cats, kittens, rats and rabbits will be eligible for 50 per cent off the adoption fee and the BC Pet Registry fee. Discount rates for any farm animals will be decided on a case-by-case basis and discounts will be honoured at branches across the province where adoptable animals are staying.

“Each one of our branches is committed to finding loving homes for these animals,” said Mark Takhar, BC SPCA’s chief operations officer. “Welcoming a rescued animal into your home can be an exciting time for everyone involved. Our top priority is to ensure that every animal finds their perfect people, so our usual matching process will still be in effect for this event.”

Takhar said the event will also allow the BC SPCA to help other animals.

“When one animal finds their forever home, it gives us the opportunity to assist other animals who might be in need of care. We want to make sure no animal is left behind, and this event in particular – a groundbreaking one for the BC SPCA – will allow us to help other vulnerable animals throughout the province.”

“As the cat and dog food supplier for the BC SPCA through our Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program, we are honoured to be a part of these families’ storybook endings,” said Jenn Porter, general manager of Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada. “We’re thrilled to help find more loving homes for animals who deserve a second chance.”

In 2017, the BC SPCA found loving families for more than 15,000 animals. BC SPCA said it would love to be a part of your happily (fur)ever after adoption story too.

Vernon’s BC SPCA is located at 4800 Haney Rd., Vernon and also serves communities in Coldstream, Lumby, Armstrong and Falkland. The event runs this Saturday during store hours from noon to 4 p.m.

