BC SPCA: The imprint pets leave on your heart

This year’s BC SPCA gala held in Kelowna will focus on paw prints left on our hearts

Almost 14-year-ago Jennette Vopicka’s life changed forever while on a farm in Claresholm, Alberta.

It was there that Vopicka and her husband met two Border Collies who would become their first children and the start of their family.

“We’ve grown with them, we have grown up and made a family with them and they are part of it,” said the lawyer at Touchstone Law Group. “They are a part of our hearts and our lives.”

While one of Vopicka’s dogs has passed on, a calm and doting Abby remains at home.

Having Abby beside Vopicka these past years has made an imprint on her heart that only a pet could.

She knows Abby loves ice cream more than dog treats, is a fetching machine and will race after any ball despite her age and prefers to sleep next to mom in bed at night than on her dog mat.

The bond built between this Kelowna resident and her pet isn’t unusual and it’s the focus of this year’s BC SPCA gala – paw prints on our heart.

RELATED: Find me my furever home

The BC SPCA will be hosting its annual gala on Nov. 3 in Kelowna and will bring animal lovers together to celebrate the memories and devotion, pets bring to our lives. The gala also is an opporutnity to hear from those who work at the local shelters and understand the impact they have on the community.

Lise Dallien MacMillan is a regular gala attendee, as well as a sponsor through her and her husband Sean’s business Orthoquest Pedorthics and Rehabilitation, because of the imprint her dog Millie leaves on her heart.

“I met Millie when a family in Langley was moving away to Australia and could not take her. So, I met Millie at their house and fell in love with her instantly and she jumped in the car and came home,” said Dallien MacMillan.

She describes her mastiff as a sweet old soul who can make anyone fall in love with her the moment they meet her.

“She has a great disposition, she brings us such joy and allows us to relax and calm down and she provides peace,” explained the Kinesiologist.

Dallien MacMillan knows her dog like her best friend, she knows Millie loves anything soft to play with and that sleeping on the bed, though she isn’t supposed to, is where you’ll find her come nighttime.

RELATED: 111 cats surrendered by one person to BC SPCA

Let us know how your pet imprints your life, drop us a line and send us photos of your best friend by clicking the Contact button at the top of the Home page.

Interested in attending the 2018 BC SPCA gala in Kelowna, click here.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon woman embarks on Peru trek for Cystic Fibrosis research

Just Posted

Vernon Marauders primed for playoffs

Face Kamloops Broncos in first-round Interior League action

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department hires new officer

Chris Bridgeman, a veteran of the department, has been hired as training/operations officer

Upgrade work begins on Killiney Beach Park

Community park on Okanagan Lake’s west side suffered significant flood damage in 2017

Vancouver author, poet, songwriter hosts readings at Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Bill Arnott presents his readings Nov. 7

Vernon woman embarks on Peru trek for Cystic Fibrosis research

Elaine MacGillivray is taking part in the walk for CF Canada on behalf of her daughter Katie.

BC SPCA: The imprint pets leave on your heart

This year’s BC SPCA gala held in Kelowna will focus on paw prints left on our hearts

Dead cat found Zap-strapped sparks B.C. SPCA investigation

The cat was found in Cook Park

B.C. aims to limit donations on MLA recall campaigns

Two MLAs, David Eby and Rich Coleman, currently face recall petitions in their ridings

Vernon Voltage amp up offence

Weekend ringette roundup

Reckless driving penalties in B.C. to rise by 20% on Nov. 1

Attorney General David Eby says fees will help lower premiums for safe drivers

Calgary city council to vote on killing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Referendum on the issue was schedule for Wednesday

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to 2nd Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

Bill Durst Duo spins blues at Vernon’s Record City

Event is Nov. 3

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

Most Read