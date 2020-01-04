Be inspired by nature at the Okanagan Science Centre

Inspiring Nature, Inspired Techno, Biomimicry and Transport will open at the Okanagan Science Centre on Jan. 16. (Submitted photo)

The Okanagan Science Centre’s latest travelling exhibition will soon invite guests to draw inspiration from nature.

Inspiring Nature, Inspired Techno, Biomimicry and Transport is an exploration of biomimesis – the idea that innovations all around us are inspired by nature.

“Although the word “biomimicry” might not be in everyone’s daily vocabulary, it is visible in our daily lives – such as how the lightweight bones of a bird inspire vehicles’ structure, or how the shape of a kingfisher’s beak was adopted to reduce the noise on high-speed trains,” said Carla-Jean Stokes, exhibition coordinator.

The exhibition will open at the science centre on Jan. 16 and will run until March 28.

“A sense of curiosity develops in all people from a young age, and we learn first through play,” said Stokes.

“Cutting-edge travelling exhibitions allow people of all ages to examine specimens from nature and technology that are not part of the Centre’s regular collection.”

The exhibition is a production of the Museum of Ingenuity J. Armand Bombardier, in collaboration with the Sherbrooke Science and Nature Museum, the Granby Zoo and the Institut Biomimétisme Francophone. It was made possible thanks to contributions by Heritage Canada’s Museum Assistance Program and local sponsor Big Steel Box.

The Okanagan Science Centre also plans to introduce a completely new space exhibition in June 2020, along with the new Bruce Aitkenhead Planetarium.

For families heading out of town this year, their membership will also gain them free entry to 29 science centres across Canada.

The Okanagan Science Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday to Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday.

READ MORE: Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

READ MORE: Okanagan College has grown by 70 per cent since 2005: Report

Brendan Shykora