Bear snacks on bird feeder near Enderby

Resident in the Gardom Lake area reminds others to be ‘bear aware’

A resident on Crossman Road near Gardom Lake shared a photo of a bear snacking on a bird feeder on her property Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Tracey Lynn Morland photo)

A North Okanagan resident had one of her hummingbird feeders eaten by something much bigger than a hummingbird.

Tracey Morland shared a photo to Facebook of a bear on her property at Crossman Road and Saltwell Road, near Gardom Lake, while it was snacking on the hummingbird feeder.

“It kept picking it up with its mouth as it sauntered off to our protests! Be bear aware,” her post on Tuesday, June 2, reads.

There were a number of bear sightings in the North Okanagan last month. On May 13 Conservation Officer Tanner Beck reminded residents to remove any attractants that could get bears in the habit of stopping by.

“Leaving out an attractant and attracting a bear to any land or premises may result in charges under the Wildlife Act,” said Beck.

Attractants include bird seed, pet food and compost. Garden fruits and vegetables should also be picked as soon as they are ripe.

Garbage should also be secured in a garage, shed or other structure until the morning of pickup, Beck said.

For more information on bear safety, visit B.C’s Bear Smart webpage.

