‘Beaver-buggy rally time’ returns as 2nd Penticton Scouts build and race miniature cars

2nd Penticton Scouts returned to indoor gatherings in the spring of 2022 after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

It was beaver-buggy rally time in Penticton on Saturday morning, Feb. 4, as the last remaining scout club in the city called upon its youngest members to get creative and have some weekend fun.

2nd Penticton Scouts hosted its annual series of miniature car races Saturday inside the Concordia Lutheran Church and School on 2800 South Main Street.

Known to the children as the Beaver Buggy, members of the group gathered from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to showcase their talents in art and design.

In a series of races from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Beaver Scouts — kids aged five to seven — roared in excitement when watching each of their self-made miniature cars race down the track.

The older kids in attendance guided the younger ones through the races all morning, as the 16 different scout-themed cars hit the track for the first time in 2023.

Members of the group were tasked with constructing their own cars beforehand, with the width of the creations required to be no more than seven centimetres, including its wheels.

Saturday’s event marked the group’s second scouting racing event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

