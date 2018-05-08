Bella Vista area owlets getting busy

Vernon family that built a nest for owls watching as babies hatch and become active

Vernon’s Robin Melnyk and his family have been watching eagerly as owlets born in a great horned owl’s nest they built in their backyard have hatched and become quite active. (Robin Melnyk photos)

The owlets are getting quite active at a Bella Vista area home.

The Morning Star brought you a story a couple of weeks ago about Vernon resident Robin Melnyk who, along with his daughter, Linnae, six, built a great horned owl’s nest in their backyard tree.

In February, the Melnyks noticed a mating couple had moved into the nest. After the female laid her eggs, the owlets hatched and had just started to peer over the nest.

Robin Melnyk took some more photos from his second-storey window and has graciously shared them with The Morning Star so we can share them with you.



