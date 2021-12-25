BGC Okanagan reflects on 2021

Kristi Patton,

BGC Okanagan

Imagine removing all barriers for children, youth and families so opportunities are presented to them to grow into healthy, happy and successful adults.

Investing in programs and services rooted in providing a safe place of belonging with positive role models is how BGC Okanagan accomplishes this.

With the community’s generosity, BGC Okanagan helps children and youth discover and achieve their dreams while developing confidence and skills for life. However, finding ways to raise funds has been challenging over the past two years.

The funds directly support local families through our life-changing programs and services; whether that is giving someone their only meal of the day, homework help, a mental health check-in, a snack after school, support to navigate life’s challenges, or simply giving a high five. From birth to young adulthood, our clubs offer everything they need in their lives – including access to opportunities they might not find outside club walls.

We are thankful and grateful for the support we have received from businesses, service groups and individuals this year. Virtual fundraising events were successful and we made adjustments to other events to ensure our communities could participate safely. This includes the Capri CMW Insurance Golf 4 Kids Day and our Pink Shirt Day breakfast in a box (returning in February 2022). Until Dec. 31, you can make an impact by donating to the Gift of Giving campaign at bgco.ca, or by purchasing WestJet Gift of Flight for Two raffle tickets (only 330 being sold).

Fundraising efforts allowed us to provide support at our 41 club locations in the Okanagan through our preschool, daycare, before and after school care, recreation programs, youth and family support programs. The programs offer life-skills, mental health outreach, social and emotional development, opportunities to develop friendships, connect with positive role models and explore new interests. The clubs are a supportive place where they are cared about, can feel secure and have a sense of belonging.

At BGC Okanagan you will often hear “opportunity changes everything.” Eliminating barriers provides systemic opportunity for all children and youth. We help them become their best selves. We cheer them on as they take it from there, with confidence and conviction. All they need is opportunity because Opportunity Changes Everything.

The Gift of Giving launched on Nov. 30 with a goal of raising $50,000 by Dec. 31, 2021. There are different ways to support this campaign. Please consider making an online donation or purchasing a WestJet Gift of Flight for Two raffle ticket.

