Bidding open for Vernon’s United Way Auction

“Proceeds from the auction go to the United Way Southern Interior BC – North Okanagan community fund supporting over 20 charities in the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap region.”

The United Way North Okanagan Spring Online Auction is officially open for bidding.

There are already over 70 local items available to be bid on, with more being uploaded in the following weeks. Some of the items up for grabs include: a scenic flight tour of Vernon, a night at a local Prestige Hotel, a round of golf at the Vernon Golf and Country Club, Gift Cards galore for local attractions, services and restaurants.

“Proceeds from the auction go to the United Way Southern Interior BC – North Okanagan community fund supporting over 20 charities in the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap region,” said Tracy Williamson, Community Engagement Manager. “What’s raised here, stays right here at home supporting vulnerable people in our community.”

The auction is a partnership with Independent Living Vernon and Rotary Club of Vernon who receive the proceeds from items they have listed. Those interested in donating an item are asked to email Tracy Williamson at tracy@unitedwaysibc.com before Friday, May 17. Donated items can be dropped off at the Sun FM office, 2800 – 31st St. Vernon, BC.

Visit https://www.32auctions.com/UWSpringOnlineAuction2019 to make your bid. They will be accepted until the auction closes at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 31.

