Big red bike pedals into Kelowna

The Capital News team fundraised to be apart of the Heart and Stroke Foundation’s big bike event

The big red bike pedalled into Kelowna and local businesses and didn’t miss a beat.

Each year the Heart and Stroke Foundation encourages businesses to make a team and fundraise for the charity and help spread their mission which is to prevent disease, save lives, and promote recovery.

RELATED: Big Bike pedals through Vernon

The teams then get an opportunity to hop aboard the 29 seat bike.

Wendy Wright with the Heart and Stoke Foundation says there are two big red bikes in the province for the months of May and June.

“We started in West Kelowna on Tuesday, then we have two days in Kelowna and then next week we go to Nelson, Trail, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon,” she said. “Over the 10 days we have the bike in the Okanagan and Kootenays we will have at least 11,000 riders.”

The foundation hopes to raise at least $161,000 in the region with this initiative and across Canada, in more than 200 communities the aim is to raise $8 million.

In Kelowna, the Capital News team, which has participated for the last five years, managed to raise the most money they ever have at $1,245.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Waterwise workshop presented
Next story
What’s happening

Just Posted

State of emergency continues in Armstrong

Flooding remains a threat in Okanagan community which saw significant flooding last spring

New political direction for Okanagan Rail Trail

New multi-jurisdiction committee to manage rail trail project

Spallumcheen, Armstrong residents flock to road upgrade open house

Township of Spallumcheens hosts event to answer questions over Pleasant Valley Road construction

Vernon opens up 2019 budget talks

Public can add input online at EngageVernon.ca

Public advisory board pondered for Okanagan rail trail

Wide gamut of ideas, concerns has director calling for creation of rail trail public advisory board

What’s happening

Check out these community events happening this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

More than 1,000 non-market homes announced for Vancouver

City and Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency will work to build units on city land valued at $130M

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

Entrepreneurial teen inspired by the Shuswap

Riley Corcoran, 13, creates his own company, Shuswap Soul Clothing

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Armstrong Shamrocks bolster boxla lineup

Will battle Kamloops Rattlers in six-game Shaw Cup series

Most Read