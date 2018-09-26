Biodanza is back at the Centre for Spiritual Living in Vernon every Friday. (Photo submitted)

Biodanza dance is back in Vernon

Classes every Friday at the Centre for Spiritual Living

Biodanza is back in Vernon with the return of Marian Starkenbrug from the Netherlands.

She will be conducting a series of Friday evening sessions from now until mid-December. Starkenbrug has studied with some of the best instructors in the world and brings experience and sensitivity to this connective movement experience.

“Biodanza is a form of natural movement which helps to actively change your life and that of others, to experience personal growth and the wonder of being alive,” a spokesperson said in a release.

“It develops human qualities such as vitality, affection, pleasure, health, affiliation, creativity and self-esteem. The approach is empowering and encouraging. Practising over a period of time brings about deep and lasting change and strengthens happiness, health and nutritional relationships. The word Biodanza means ‘to dance with life.’”

The weekly group does specially designed movement and contact exercises to music. The exercises help to integrate movements and strengthen the ability to experience fun in your life. The principle is based on scientific research of the positive influence that movement, music and contact have on physiological and psychological well-being.

“This method allows the strengthening of what is most needed in this time – health and self-worth as a vital, enjoyable and loving person.”

Using selected music from all cultures, active exercises are done in the first part of the lesson and more relaxing ones in the second part of the lesson. People who practice this method feel younger and healthier as they develop self-confidence over time and a sense of life direction. Men and women between ages 20 – 80 experience personal growth.

The founder of Biodanza, Rolando Toro, is a psychologist, physician and anthropologist, and was nominated in 2002 for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work. He introduced Biodanza as a system of exercises that enable growth of confidence at your own pace and reduce stress. Recognized teachers are trained and qualified and affiliated with the International Biodanza Foundation (IBF).

The Biodanza classes take place every Friday from 7:30 – 9 p.m. at the Centre for Spiritual Living, 2913 29th Ave, Vernon. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $12 for each workshop. For more information or to register, phone 250-307-6038, but drop-ins are welcome if there is space.

