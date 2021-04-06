Filet mignon was ‘cooked to perfection’ residents of Parkwood Retirement Resort said following the formal March 26 dinner. (Contributed)

Black tie event a hit at Vernon retirement resort

First formal event with COVID regulations in place to become annual event after wild success

It has been over a year since everyone in our community has been dealing with COVID-19 and all the restrictions in place.

Seniors have dealt with it all even more so than many. Isolation and cancelled events have taken their toll.

Parkwood Retirement Resort general manager Rob Steenwyk put on his thinking cap and came up with the idea to host a formal event at the resort, following all provincial safety guidelines.

He was assisted by the help of the whole resort staff. It was an all-hands-on-deck event, with many staff members coming in on their time off to help execute it properly, all happy to do so.

On Friday, March 26, Parkwood hosted a Black Tie Dinner for its residents.

Complete with a fantastic four-course meal, fresh-pressed linens, finely dressed servers and champagne.

A wonderful time was had by all. Residents are still raving about it.

It was a much-needed event, staff and residents alike, needed a good reason to get dressed up and celebrate.

Here are just some of the cards and comments we received thanking us for a wonderful evening.

“The filet mignon was cooked to perfection. The entire evening from drinks to dessert and beyond was amazing. Thank you to each and every one of you!” – Gail B.

“Thank you to all staff for a fantastic party on Friday. The food was delicious. All of the participants were thrilled. Everyone had a great time. Best party ever while following all safety guidelines. Thank you for organizing.” – Mary M.

“The black-tie dinner made us all feel very special. Thank you, xo.” – Giselle D.

“Black Tie Dinner was fabulous. Chef Andrew went all out. All the staff did a wonderful job. I’ve been on many cruises and this was far better than the captains fair well dinners. Thank you all.” – Pearl H.

“Thank you very much for the lovely evening. It is things like that which make us feel so welcome and are truly appreciated. Thanks.” – Joan P.

“Dear Parkwood Staff. What an evening! White table cloths, wine on demand, delicious salad, very very tender beef and tasty dessert. Best of all was the very charming, smiling & accommodating staff. Hugs.” – Dan & Jacquie S.

The enjoyment had by absolutely everyone is enough to turn this into an annual event.

During these times it is so important for our team to work together to continue to bring the Regency promise of an enriching lifestyle to our residents.

“The overall sense of happiness here at Parkwood is noticeable. It was well worth the time and effort,” said Steenwyk.

To learn more, visit regencyresorts.ca or book a private tour by calling 250-558-0232.

Marcy Kennedy is the lifestyle consultant with Parkwood Retirement Resort.

