Blind Vernon man finds passion through music

Thoresen shares a good laugh with members of the Backyard Band at their regular practice at the Halina Centre. (Contributed)

Dan Thoresen was born blind but started playing the piano at age two. He was then given a guitar when he was six-years-old.

Since discovering his musical talents, Thoresen has been lucky enough to meet many great musicians, including Gord Downey and Jeff Healey.

“Dan has perfect pitch,” said Tim Cochrane after meeting Thoresen.

According to family, Thoresen lives by these words from Jeff Healey: “Don’t let people make you play what you don’t want to play” and has found his own unique sound. Today, Thoresen has 19 guitars and is pictured here with his Gretch Electromatic and two members of the Backyard Band, Bob Montgomery, guitar and Len Leduc, bass.

Thoresen said you could catch him around town at local jams.

