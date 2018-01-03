Bluebird days on Apex Mountain

Check out what skiers are excited for on Apex Mountain near Penticton

Temperatures dipping just under 0 C is providing skiers with some great snow days at Apex Mountain.

The ski hill located just outside Penticton is celebrating the bluebird days with two videos that highlight what’s happening on the mountain.

From temperature inversions, to sunny skies, Apex is inviting families with kids still on school holidays to join them on the hill for everything from tubing, to making snowmen, to hitting fresh powder.

Warmer temperatures are expected to continue for the rest of the week with light flurries falling Thursday night into Friday.

Check it out and be sure to share your snow adventure photos with us by clicking the Contact button at the top of the home page.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.