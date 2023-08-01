Orchard Valley residents Donna Sauer, Ethel Dover and Jean Hanson enriched library shelves with books donated to them from Vernon’s Friends of the Library. (photo contributed)

Book boost for Vernon seniors’ library

Friends of Library donation enriches locals lives

The gift of reading is appreciated by many at Orchard Valley Retirement Residence.

Vernon’s Friends of the Library recently enriched the library at the senior home with some new additions.

“Folks love books that ignite their imaginations, give them comfort, and especially they appreciate that reading prevents cognitive decline,” said Teresa Andrews at Orchard Valley.

“So, with grateful hearts Orchard Valley residents Donna Sauer, Ethel Dover, and Jean Hanson enriched library shelves with books donated to them from Vernon’s Friends of the Library.”

