Brain Injury Awareness Month brings discussion to Vernon

A chance to pick the brains of some great minds is coming to Vernon to mark Brain Injury Month – June.

An informational symposium is being held June 1 at Tidal Elements Healing Arts Studio, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Vernon TBI/ABI and Concussion Brain Health Symposium will host many professionals from the region to discuss brain injuries and what support and care options are available to Vernon area residents.

See: Vernon’s Miracle Place: A practical place for brain injured

Each guest speaker will give a 15-minute TEDx-style summary on the subject.

Guest speakers include:

• Shauna McGowan, Tidal Elements Healing Arts Studio

• Jenn Millan, Canadian Mental Health Association

• Kaylen Lesko, music therapist

• Rob McMillan, registered physiotherapist

• Selena Wong, Flower of Life Integrative Health

• Carl Ross, founder of Understand Health

• Cecelta White, Tidal Elements Healing Arts Studio

Event organizer Steve Gosselin has been battling post-concussion syndrome for the past seven-plus years.

This event is free to attend and all ages are welcomed. Donations will be gratefully accepted to cover promotional costs and materials.

See: A new wave of wellness arrives in town

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.