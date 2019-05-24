Brain Injury Awareness Month brings discussion to Vernon

The Vernon Brain Health Symposium takes place June 1

A chance to pick the brains of some great minds is coming to Vernon to mark Brain Injury Month – June.

An informational symposium is being held June 1 at Tidal Elements Healing Arts Studio, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Vernon TBI/ABI and Concussion Brain Health Symposium will host many professionals from the region to discuss brain injuries and what support and care options are available to Vernon area residents.

See: Vernon’s Miracle Place: A practical place for brain injured

Each guest speaker will give a 15-minute TEDx-style summary on the subject.

Guest speakers include:

• Shauna McGowan, Tidal Elements Healing Arts Studio

• Jenn Millan, Canadian Mental Health Association

• Kaylen Lesko, music therapist

• Rob McMillan, registered physiotherapist

• Selena Wong, Flower of Life Integrative Health

• Carl Ross, founder of Understand Health

• Cecelta White, Tidal Elements Healing Arts Studio

Event organizer Steve Gosselin has been battling post-concussion syndrome for the past seven-plus years.

This event is free to attend and all ages are welcomed. Donations will be gratefully accepted to cover promotional costs and materials.

See: A new wave of wellness arrives in town

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hope grows for Shuswap foodbanks thanks to modest volunteers

Just Posted

Brain Injury Awareness Month brings discussion to Vernon

The Vernon Brain Health Symposium takes place June 1

Kal Tire Team on a roll to conquer cancer

Riders from Vernon, Kelowna, Hope and Vancouver already raised nearly $50,000

Vernon hockey icon heads to B.C. hall

Ken Holland, GM of the Edmonton Oilers, inducted into B.C. Sports Hall of Fame Thursday

RCMP set to patrol Okanagan lakes

Vernon-North Okanagan members will be on area waters helping keep boaters safe

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: weekend rain

Environment Canada forecasts continuing bad weather for the start of the weekend

BREAKING: Court says B.C. can’t restrict oil shipments in key case for Trans Mountain

A five-judge Appeal Court panel agreed unanimously that B.C.’s proposed legislation was not constitutional

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Last call for contestants in Teen Band Contest

Winners will play on stage at Penticton Peach Festival in August

Hope grows for Shuswap foodbanks thanks to modest volunteers

Secret garden donated 1,100 pounds of vegetables produced last year

Salmon Arm seeks to borrow $845,000 for Shuswap Regional Airport runway

Residents have until June 24 to voice opposition to bylaw

5-foot-long snake reported lost in Rutland

Buddy the snake is reported to be harmless and was reported missing May 22

Rockslide closes one southbound lane 2 km north of Summerland

DriveBC reported the slide just after 6:30 a.m.

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Lake Country Council passes motion to have more regulations on vaping

With vaping on the rise and its health risks uncertain, Gambell wants provisions in place

Most Read