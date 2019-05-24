Brain Injury Awareness Month brings discussion to Vernon

A chance to pick the brains of some great minds is coming to Vernon to mark Brain Injury Month – June.
An informational symposium is being held June 1 at Tidal Elements Healing Arts Studio, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Vernon TBI/ABI and Concussion Brain Health Symposium will host many professionals from the region to discuss brain injuries and what support and care options are available to Vernon area residents.
Each guest speaker will give a 15-minute TEDx-style summary on the subject.
Guest speakers include:
• Shauna McGowan, Tidal Elements Healing Arts Studio
• Jenn Millan, Canadian Mental Health Association
• Kaylen Lesko, music therapist
• Rob McMillan, registered physiotherapist
• Selena Wong, Flower of Life Integrative Health
• Carl Ross, founder of Understand Health
• Cecelta White, Tidal Elements Healing Arts Studio
Event organizer Steve Gosselin has been battling post-concussion syndrome for the past seven-plus years.
This event is free to attend and all ages are welcomed. Donations will be gratefully accepted to cover promotional costs and materials.
