Branching out: learning to ski at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

It’s the first time at the hill for the editor of Revelstoke Review

Jocelyn Doll

Revelstoke Review

The day before Valentine’s Day I finally went downhill skiing. Kind of.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort set me up with a lift ticket, a pair of rentals, including a helmet, and Scott, one of their instructors.

Ever since I moved to Pincher Creek in 2015 I’ve been telling people I wanted to learn to ski but I never made it up the lifts at Castle Mountain, despite having a ski instructor friend who offered to teach me and access to borrowed skis.

Then I said I was going to learn at Mt. Washington while I was living in Campbell River. But I never did.

So, when the resort reached out, I finally ran out of excuses and had to face facts, I was just plain old scared.

See how I did in the video below.

This video is part of a series called Branching out, where Review staff try something new. Stay tuned for more in the coming weeks.

