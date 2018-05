Fundraiser underway until 10 a.m. at the old Canadian Tire parking lot

Support for KidSport is selling like hotcakes.

The Leo’s Club’s Breakfast in a Box fundraiser at the old Canadian Tire parking lot is underway until 10 a.m.

For a $5 donation you get a coffee, juice, pancakes, sausages and all the fixings.

All of the proceeds go to KidSport, a local charity which helps kids get in the game.

