Bring old clothing to life at upcoming Okanagan workshops

Runaway Moon Theatre’s Calendario Clothing reNew project is a series of workshops in the North Okanagan-Shuswap designed to help people restore old garmets or make new ones. (Photo: Jasmin Wright)

For those with too many old clothes lying around and an eagerness to pick up some sewing skills, a North Okanagan community theatre project can help update the wardrobe without breaking the bank.

What’s more, the project is a great way to connect with nature and with neighbours all at once.

Runaway Moon Theatre will soon begin its Calendario Clothing reNew project over the winter weeks. The project entails a series of workshops designed to help people make new garments and restore old ones. Pre-existing clothes will be renewed with hand-printed fabric and decorative pieces from the theatre’s collection.

“Each new garment made through this project will be both personalized and localized,” said artistic director Cathy Stubington in a release.

“In selecting images, textures and colours we’ll encourage you to consider seasonal markers that are important to us and that are linked in a specific time of year.”

The workshops are part of the theatre’s long-term “Calendario” exploration – a search for ways to represent time based on nature’s cycle of events.

“Come to the first design session and find out what it’s about; then we hope you’ll jump in and commit to making something, or a whole outfit, or a whole new wardrobe,” said Stubington.

The sessions will take place Thursday afternoons (1-4 p.m.) and evenings (5-8 p.m.) at the Vernon Library starting Jan 23.

Friday sessions at the Enderby Farmers Market in the Splatsin Community Centre are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Jan. 17 (excluding Jan. 24).

The Salmon Arm Library will also host Friday sessions, from 2-5 p.m. starting Jan. 24.

To receive email notices about the project, contact Jasmin Wright at info@runawaymoon.org.

READ MORE: Okanagan Lake monster makes cameo in popular comic series

READ MORE: Enderby students step up stage presence for Shrek

Brendan Shykora