Runaway Moon Theatre’s Calendario Clothing reNew project is a series of workshops in the North Okanagan-Shuswap designed to help people restore old garmets or make new ones. (Photo: Jasmin Wright)

Bring old clothing to life at upcoming Okanagan workshops

Runaway Moon Theatre’s Calendario Clothing reNew project coming to Vernon, Enderby and Salmon Arm

For those with too many old clothes lying around and an eagerness to pick up some sewing skills, a North Okanagan community theatre project can help update the wardrobe without breaking the bank.

What’s more, the project is a great way to connect with nature and with neighbours all at once.

Runaway Moon Theatre will soon begin its Calendario Clothing reNew project over the winter weeks. The project entails a series of workshops designed to help people make new garments and restore old ones. Pre-existing clothes will be renewed with hand-printed fabric and decorative pieces from the theatre’s collection.

“Each new garment made through this project will be both personalized and localized,” said artistic director Cathy Stubington in a release.

“In selecting images, textures and colours we’ll encourage you to consider seasonal markers that are important to us and that are linked in a specific time of year.”

The workshops are part of the theatre’s long-term “Calendario” exploration – a search for ways to represent time based on nature’s cycle of events.

“Come to the first design session and find out what it’s about; then we hope you’ll jump in and commit to making something, or a whole outfit, or a whole new wardrobe,” said Stubington.

The sessions will take place Thursday afternoons (1-4 p.m.) and evenings (5-8 p.m.) at the Vernon Library starting Jan 23.

Friday sessions at the Enderby Farmers Market in the Splatsin Community Centre are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Jan. 17 (excluding Jan. 24).

The Salmon Arm Library will also host Friday sessions, from 2-5 p.m. starting Jan. 24.

To receive email notices about the project, contact Jasmin Wright at info@runawaymoon.org.

