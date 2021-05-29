The earliest record of wine production in the Okanagan Valley dates back to Father Pandosy’s Okanagan Mission in 1859. Today, the wine industry represents an important part of the British Columbia economy. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

The earliest record of wine production in the Okanagan Valley dates back to Father Pandosy’s Okanagan Mission in 1859. Today, the wine industry represents an important part of the British Columbia economy. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

British Columbia wine industry began in 1850s

Father Pandosy’s Okanagan Mission produced wine in 1859

For many years, wine production has been part of the Okanagan Valley.

The earliest record of wine production in the region was from Father Pandosy’s Okanagan Mission in 1859. There is no evidence of wine production at Father Nobili’s St. Joseph Mission (1845) at Garnet Lake (Priest Camp Historic Park.)

READ ALSO: Raising a glass to an Okanagan wine legend

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Remembering the character of a wine legend

According to Nobili’s letters, he did write about a crop of beets. He was described as being “excessively fond of beets.”

In Summerland, Harry McWatters founded Sumac Ridge Estate Winery with partner Lloyd Schmidt in 1980. He was also the founding chair of the British Columbia Wine Institute and of Vintner Quality Alliance Canada, the standards for wine quality levels.

McWatters, who died peacefully in July, 2019, was known as the grandfather of the province’s wine industry. He received many awards an honours for his work.

Today, the province’s wine industry contributes an estimated $2.8 billion annual to the provincial economy. There are a total of 370 licensed wineries in the province, with 284 licensed grape wineries. More than 80 grape varieties are produced at 929 vineyards, with more than 4,100 hectares of planted land.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Winehistory

Previous story
Okanagan charity hopes to rescue cats from cull in Alberta community
Next story
Vernon Morning Star presents Women in Business 2021

Just Posted

Deanna Beaudoin is a financial advisor with Vernon’s Edward Jones. (Keylight Photography)
Women in Business: Potential compels Vernon financial advisor

Deanna Beaudoin of Edward Jones driven to help clients

The Vernon Morning Star's 2021 Women in Business special publication can be found in the May 27 edition or online. (Morning Star)
Vernon Morning Star presents Women in Business 2021

Editor’s note on this year’s Women in Business

VegPro is looking to construct an additional 48 units of farm worker housing on the Coldstream property. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
More housing sought for seasonal workers on Coldstream farmland

VegPro is hoping to add modular accommodations for nearly 50 additional temporary workers on ALR land

A water quality advisory for Grindrod Water Utility customers has been lifted Friday, May 28, 2021. (File photo)
Grindrod water quality advisory lifted

The precautionary advisory was issued earlier this week after a power outage shut down service

Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo /Matt Slocum)
60 new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health

There are 507 active cases in the region currently

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)
Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

4 arrested Friday, bringing total to 137 since May 17

The earliest record of wine production in the Okanagan Valley dates back to Father Pandosy’s Okanagan Mission in 1859. Today, the wine industry represents an important part of the British Columbia economy. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
British Columbia wine industry began in 1850s

Father Pandosy’s Okanagan Mission produced wine in 1859

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Members of the public have been visiting the memorial in front of the Kamloops Indian Residential School building, dropping off flowers as a show of support to the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc community in wake of the discovery of the remains of 215 children who attended the school, which operated between 1890 and 1977. (Ian Matheson photo)
Kamloops RCMP working with Tk’emlups after discovery of mass burial site

BC Coroners Service investigating after remains of children found at former residential school

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

Salmon Arm council is letting the provincial government know it is firmly against groundwater extraction for commercial bulk or bottled water sales. (File photos)
Salmon Arm council stands firm against using groundwater for bulk or bottled sale

Mayor and councillors to tell premier, provincial ministries to consider local government wishes

Most Read