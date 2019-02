Carter Shute (left) and Nathan Shute battle in broomball action at Vernon’s Polson Park Saturday, Feb. 9. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

It’s like hockey with a broom.

A group of athletes picked up their brooms and brought a ball to Polson Park Saturday, Feb. 9 for some impromptu broomball action.

Earlier in the week, broomball made its Vernon Winter Carnival comeback as the Vernon Morning Star Sweepers met the City of Vernon Pirates in Game 1 Tuesday.

Related: Broomball sweeps back onto program

The Pirates took gold Thursday while the Sweepers fought their way up to bronze.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.