Buddhist Convention in Vernon

President of Vernon’s Buddhist Temple said it’s a great time for those interested in the religion to check it out.

The annual Buddhist convention came to Vernon Saturday. The day started with a service. Afterward, world-renown professor and author Dr. Kenneth Tanaka gave three back-to-back lectures.

The theme of this year’s conference was: Buddhism going forward just as we are in these troubled times.

President of Vernon’s Buddhist Temple Mari Cameron began the day by sharing her personal faith story — and her personal connection to special guest-lecturer Dr. Tanaka.

“I was born into a very strong Buddhist family and grew up Buddhist and yet, in my late 20s I started to wander and I talked to people from many, many different religions because I wasn’t sure Buddhism was for me,” said Cameron.

She said that this is when her father, a Buddhist Minister, gave her Dr.Tanaka’s book Ocean. When mentioning this, Cameron became emotional.

“Dr. Tanaka’s book, Ocean, made me realize how wonderful his teaching is and so, thats the kind of teacher he is. He brought me back to Buddhism and we’re so excited he’s here,” she said.

The event continues Sunday with yoga and tai chi workshop in the morning and another Buddhist service. It also includes coffee break snacks and lunch.

