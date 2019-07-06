Bug Guys are back

The popular show is returning to the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, August 24

Beautiful butterflies, slinking snakes, and creepy spiders are slithering back into the Vernon museum this summer.

Stuart Brown and Desiree Pat of The Bug Guys are returning to the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, August 24 to entertain and educate kids and adults alike with their captivating creepy crawlies. Some brave attendees might even get to cuddle up with a boa constrictor.

The Bug Guys’ first presentation takes place at the Museum on Saturday, July 27, from 10 – 11:30 a.m. The second presentation is set for Saturday, August 24, from 10- 11:30 a.m. As space is limited and the shows are always very popular, please purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment. Tickets are $7 each and are available at the Museum.

For more information or to reserve seats, please call (250) 550-3140 or email mail@vernonmuseum.ca.

