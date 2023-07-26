Dr. Ward Strong will lead guests on a catch-and-release Insect Safari Saturday, July 29. (Contributed)

Dr. Ward Strong will lead guests on a catch-and-release Insect Safari Saturday, July 29. (Contributed)

Bugs and dogs featured at Vernon ski hill

Free weekend events hosted by SilverStar Mountain Museum

SilverStar Mountain Museum will be taken over by insects and dogs this weekend.

The museum is hosting a pair of events free to the public.

Dr. Ward Strong will lead guests on a catch-and-release Insect Safari on Saturday, July 29, 1 p.m., at Brewers Pond.

Strong will teach about insects on the mountain and how to identify them.

SilverStar’s Kat Spencer will teach about dog-powered sports Sunday, July 30. She has participated in World Championsips in Europe and Canada.

Dog-powered sports offer options for both dogs and people with no previous experience.

Spencer will teach all about dog-powered sports, what equipment is needed and what is the best fit for you and your pooch in the growing sport of skijoring.

Meet at 10 a.m. outside EVOLVE, and look for the SilverStar Mountain Museum tent.

To register contact Debbie at dell6506@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Kat and dogs love of the sport of skijoring

READ MORE: Cycling Without Age gets early 2023 start in Greater Vernon

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsOutdoors and RecreationVernon

 

Dog-powered sports will be the focus of a SilverStar Museum event Sunday, July 30. (Contributed)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
AlleyCats: Playful feline needs a home

Just Posted

Dog-powered sports will be the focus of a SilverStar Museum event taking place Sunday, July 30. (Contributed)
Bugs and dogs featured at Vernon ski hill

Kailus Green (left) of the West Kelowna Warriors and Ayden Third (right) of the Vernon Vipers were recipients of the BCHL’s Kyle Turris Community Award. (Contributed)
Vernon and West Kelowna BCHLers recipients of community award

Fire and police crews are on scene at a vehicle incident on 24th Street, near Okanagan Spirits Distillery. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)
Crash blocks traffic on Vernon street

A study is being conducted to understand the behaviour of Okanagan cougars. (HCTF/Submitted)
B.C.’s ‘most comprehensive cougar study to date’ coming to Okanagan