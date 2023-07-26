Bugs and dogs featured at Vernon ski hill

SilverStar Mountain Museum will be taken over by insects and dogs this weekend.

The museum is hosting a pair of events free to the public.

Dr. Ward Strong will lead guests on a catch-and-release Insect Safari on Saturday, July 29, 1 p.m., at Brewers Pond.

Strong will teach about insects on the mountain and how to identify them.

SilverStar’s Kat Spencer will teach about dog-powered sports Sunday, July 30. She has participated in World Championsips in Europe and Canada.

Dog-powered sports offer options for both dogs and people with no previous experience.

Spencer will teach all about dog-powered sports, what equipment is needed and what is the best fit for you and your pooch in the growing sport of skijoring.

Meet at 10 a.m. outside EVOLVE, and look for the SilverStar Mountain Museum tent.

To register contact Debbie at dell6506@gmail.com.

