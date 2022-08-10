Bursaries awarded to 2 new Vernon students

Weitian George Li Malsha Amarasinghe

A couple of new residents to the area are better equipped to continue their education.

The Vernon & District Immigrant & Community Services Society (VDICSS) has awarded a pair of post-secondary immigrant bursaries.

Malsha Amarasinghe and Weitian George Li are off to university with $2,000 each to help pay for their schooling. Amarasinghe will be attending the University of Victoria and studying biomedical engineering. Li will be studying math and physical science at the University of Toronto.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer not only one, but two bursaries this year to such deserving candidates,” said Amelia Sirianni, VDICSS director of operations. “The outpouring of financial support from foundations, organizations and individuals truly shows how much our community cares about youth, especially those who are choosing to make Canada their new home.

Both Amarasinghe (Bermuda) and Li (China) are still newcomers to Canada. The two of them had a connection before moving to Canada as they each had a parent take part in the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot Program (RNIP), which helps create a path to permanent residency for skilled foreign works wanting to come to Canada.

The bursary program is made possible for VDICSS by The Willis Family Foundation and 100+ Women Who Care Vernon.

