Bus load of adoptable dogs headed to Kelowna

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society in collaboration with PetSmart Charities is preparing a major adoption event with more than 40 rescue dogs at PetSmart, Kelowna, April 27 to 29.

Over 40 rescue dogs are making the trip down the Coquihalla to Kelowna, where they are looking for local families who can provide lovely homes and shelters for them to stay.

“We’re the matchmakers in the dog world,” said by Leslie Fee, President and founder of Embrace Society. “We match the right people with the right dog.”

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is a Canada charity organization which has been participated in the rescue, transport, and rehoming of rescue dogs from California since 2012. Due to the reason of over 500,000 digs being euthanized in California each year, caring shelter managers are determined to transport rescue dogs to other location in order to save their lives.

Kelowna residents, who would like to adopt rescue dog, can submit an application on Embrace Society’s website www.embracesociety.ca beforehand, or at PetSmart store during the event. Selected applicants will be interviewed and requested for a home check in advance for an approval to adopt rescue dogs.

“We encourage anyone interested in adopting a rescue dog to come out to PetSmart and meet our gorgeous dogs,” said Fee.

Over 60 warmhearted Kelowna residents volunteer to help taking care of the dogs and to greet and meet with potential adopters during the event.

The location of the event will be at PetSmart Kelowna, 2024 Harvey Avenue. It will be held from April 27 to 29 within the range of time 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

