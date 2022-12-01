Businesses light up with support for North Okanagan children

Some special treats and holiday spectacles are making a difference in the lives of children.
The North Okanagan Neurological Association (NONA) is benefiting from local fundraisers ahead of Christmas.
Ratio Coffee & Pastry is serving up support with something sweet.
“Our team of talented pastry chefs will be creating a unique NONA themed doughnut that will be available every Doughnut Friday during December with $1 from each doughnut going towards the fundraiser. We hope you come enjoy one (or a few),” said owner Andrew McWilliam.
The partnership with Ratio complements the NONA Lights for Kids Campaign with John Christmas Light Tour perfectly. The self-guided light tour highlights Christmas displays around town from Dec. 5-31 with a tour map online at johnchristmaseveryday.com.
NONA invites the community to take part, “perhaps while eating a delicious doughnut from Ratio.”
The NONA downtown buildings will also be decked out for Christmas. The community can view the lights and decor, designed by local artist and long-time NONA supporter Nancy Wilde, every day from 5 to 9 p.m.
NONA will also be collecting donations on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., at a drive-through event with Santa and his helpers who are giving out toys to all the kids.
The services provided at NONA include speech therapy, infant development, autism services and many more. Every year over 800 children and families receive services from NONA.
