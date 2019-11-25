POP-UP STORE BeadTrails will have booths from businesses around the region at its pop-up BeadTrails Bazaar during this holiday season. (Photo submitted)

Businesses will have booths at pop-up BeadTrails Bazaar in Summerland

Bazaar will be open during Summerland Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

BeadTrails in Summerland will partner with Okanagan businesses during this holiday season.

The bead business, in its 10th year of operation, will have booths from businesses around the region at its pop-up BeadTrails Bazaar.

Among the booths will be Happy Days Vintage Retro, Dirty Laundry Winery, the One Eyed Budgie and Okanagan Valley Vagabonds.

READ ALSO: BeadTrails expands to Ontario

READ ALSO: Bead fundraiser commemorates fire season

“It’s a really fun way to support the community that’s supported me,” said BeadTrails owner Karen Griggs. “We’ve come a fair distance since the days when I showed up on doorsteps asking shop keepers if they wanted to add a bead to our memory bracelet.”

The BeadTrails Bazaar will be open during the Summerland Festival of Lights.

“With over 10,000 visitors expected in Summerland this Friday we knew it presented a great opportunity to attract both vendors and customers to town. I really choose an eclectic group,” Griggs said. “From sustainably-made wine weekender bags, to slow fashion and handcrafted cards, the BeadTrails Market is shaping up to be the most fun you’ll have with your beads on.”

