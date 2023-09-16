Butter tarts, vintage vehicles, live music all at one Lumby park
Oval Park site for Butter Tart Festival and Show and Shine, feat. Dixie Fried Hep Katz, Sept. 23
The Lumby Show and Shine car show and annual village Butter Tart Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oval Park. (Contributed)
Old vehicles. Fabulous baked goods. Live entertainment.
The perfect way to spend a Saturday in the park.
Specifically, Lumby’s Oval Park which, on Saturday, Sept. 23, will play host to a Show and Shine car show, the Lumby Butter Tart Festival, and live music from the Dixie Fried Hep Katz.
Gates at the park open at 8 a.m. and the Show and Shine and Butter Tart Festival run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There’s still room for artists to display their works during the festival. The cost is $20/spot. Applications are available at the Village Gallery.
