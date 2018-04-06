BX association to meet

Community group to discuss number of topics at AGM Wednesday

The BX Swan Lake Community Association will discuss a number of topics at its annual general meeting Wednesday, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the BX Swan Lake Fire Department on Silver Star Road (across from BX Elementary School).

Items on the agenda include the status of the BX Ranch land, a 135-acre property adjacent to the City of Vernon’s eastern boundary.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to meet with your Regional District of the North Okanagan political representatives and voice your opinions and concerns,” said Terry Slobodin, association president.

RDNO Areas B and C reps Bob Fleming and Mike Macnabb will be on hand to answer questions.

Heather Pritchard of the Foodlands Cooperative of BC will also make a presentation. Foodlands Co-op is a registered society promoting the protection and utilization of food-providing lands across the province.

The BX Swan Lake Community Association is dedicated to promoting and protecting the rural lifestyle of the BX Swan Lake region.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.