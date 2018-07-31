BX Falls parking lot improvements start Thursday

Work is underway to create more, and safer, spaces for residents and visitors at BX Falls Park.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be completing parking lot upgrades at the Tillicum Road entrance between Aug. 2-31.

“These upgrades will result in improved safety, more parking spaces and better site drainage,” said Nicole Kohnert, regional engineering services manager. “The parking lot will be closed periodically during construction, so residents should watch for park closure signs and notifications in the next few weeks.”

Removal of select trees has been completed in preparation for the enhancements.

The parking lot will be graded to drain water away from the creek, the entrance will be moved to improve access and increase safety, gravel will be added to enhance the lot surface, and additional parking spaces will be available. New and improved signage in the area will also be incorporated once construction is complete.

Although the parking lot will be closed intermittently to allow work to be completed during construction, the trail itself will still be open for public access. Alternative access to the park is available on Star Road off Silver Star Road. The parking lot will be open during the BC Day long weekend (Aug. 4 – 6).

Residents can receive instant Parks and Recreation updates by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For more information, please call 250.550.3700 or email us at communityservices@rdno.ca.

