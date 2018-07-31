BX Falls parking lot improvements start Thursday

Tillicum Road entrance work underway for the month of August

Work is underway to create more, and safer, spaces for residents and visitors at BX Falls Park.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be completing parking lot upgrades at the Tillicum Road entrance between Aug. 2-31.

“These upgrades will result in improved safety, more parking spaces and better site drainage,” said Nicole Kohnert, regional engineering services manager. “The parking lot will be closed periodically during construction, so residents should watch for park closure signs and notifications in the next few weeks.”

Removal of select trees has been completed in preparation for the enhancements.

The parking lot will be graded to drain water away from the creek, the entrance will be moved to improve access and increase safety, gravel will be added to enhance the lot surface, and additional parking spaces will be available. New and improved signage in the area will also be incorporated once construction is complete.

See related: Tree removal at BX falls lot starts Monday

Although the parking lot will be closed intermittently to allow work to be completed during construction, the trail itself will still be open for public access. Alternative access to the park is available on Star Road off Silver Star Road. The parking lot will be open during the BC Day long weekend (Aug. 4 – 6).

Residents can receive instant Parks and Recreation updates by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For more information, please call 250.550.3700 or email us at communityservices@rdno.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Greater Vernon Open Charity Bocce Tournament a success

Just Posted

UPDATE: Range Road fire under control

Two small fires break out between Vernon and Falkland

Vernon scores with inaugural street hockey tournament

NHL player Eric Godard and Aaron Volpatti attended the charity event.

Morning shakeup at Vernon radio stations

Brian Martin moving crosstown to join Beach Radio from Sun FM

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

This week’s list of Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of July 30th – August 12th, 2018.

UPDATE: One driver killed, Coquihalla partially reopens northbound

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

BX Falls parking lot improvements start Thursday

Tillicum Road entrance work underway for the month of August

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Veterans ombudsman says veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Kamloops RCMP say search for missing jet ski driver now a recovery mission

Kamloops RCMP are asking all boaters to stay off a section of the South Thompson River Tuesday morning.

Crews challenge by hot temperatures and terrain for wildfire near Peachland

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines for the Mount Eneas wildfire

Wildfire crews mop up hotspots for Okanagan Mountain Park fire

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Most Read