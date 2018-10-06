Caetani Centre is expands community programming this fall

Kara Barkved, Janelle Hardy and John Lent are the artists who will be hosting workshops.

John Lent, right, will lead two master classes at the Caetani Cultural Centre this fall. (Photo submitted)

The Caetani Centre is expanding community programming starting next week for anyone interested in learning more about and pursuing artistic ventures.

Related: Vernon’s Caetani Centre artist in residence seeking public input

Related: Vernon’s Caetani Centre fundraiser to make a splash

Intuitive Abstracts & Compositional Strategies is a one-day workshop hosted by Kara Barkved on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10a.m. – 3 p.m.

Barkved is a Vernon-based international selling artist. Born in Montreal but has lived in BC since 1969, Barkved has a BFA (1983) and an MA (1991) from the University of Victoria. She has studied art, art therapy and psychology, and has been involved in the arts and visual arts all of her life. Kara is a versatile artist working in different mediums, including but not limited to acrylic, oil/cold wax mixed media and watercolour and whose main interest is in Intuitive Abstract Art. Her paintings evolve out of spontaneous marks that mingle with her imagination and the influence from the world around her, especially nature, with flowing line and organic shapes.

Barkved teaches locally and her current work is available in local galleries, Vernon Public Art Gallery, Nadine’s Fine Arts and online at Saatchi, Instagram @karabarkved and her website, www.kara-barkved.strikingly.com. Each year she contributes a painting to both Splash of Red and Midsummer Eve of the Arts. She has taught classes to private individuals as well as groups locally at Leap and Opus.

“I love to paint. I love line. I love colour. I love abstract art. I love the fact the the world is not as it seems, that invisible things at work define our world and move throughout our universe,” said Barkved. “I am inspired by nature and by my garden, from which imagery seeps into my work abstractly and intuitively and through spontaneous marks come into the 2 dimensional world and onto my canvas.”

New to the Centre this fall is instructor Janelle Hardy, who is offering a series of writing classes and workshops for aspiring writers. Hardy has an interest in the benefits of writing circles and offers classes in transformational memoir-writing process that incorporates mythology, embodiment exercises, and creative writing. She will also lead a series of shorter workshops in creative unblocking techniques and do-it-yourself marketing. A veteran blog and podcaster, Janelle brings a creative background with a master’s degree and a background in health and wellness.

Hardy’s Creative Un-Blocking Workshop includes: two classes on Friday mornings, October 12 and 19 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., a one-day DIY Marketing for Creatives and a 3 hour workshop and googledocs resources spreadsheet on Thursday, Oct. 11 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Lastly will be a prose workshop with John Lent. The seminar takes place Oct. 16- Dec. 4 on Thursdays from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Caetani Library.

Lent recently retired from Okanagan College and offering two Master classes in both prose and poetry. Classes will be a mixture of discussions about contemporary composition in prose, demonstrations concerning both writing and editing and finding the right shapes for fiction or memoir or non-fiction, and critiquing sessions that will focus on class members’ work.

A popular instructor and noted author, Lent presents two Master Classes in Prose and Poetry at the Caetani Cultural Centre. Masterclasses are 8 weeks long, with one three hour session per week plus additional one-on-one time with Lent.

Lent’s classes are for more established writers who already have a manuscript in progress, and will include one-on-one sessions.

“Because I am helplessly addicted to reading contemporary literature, my hope is that every member of this class will be refining skills that are current, professional and aimed at seeking an audience,” said Lent. “This is the ideal class for writers who are working away on their own and could use the support of a focused and professional community of writers, especially if they are in the middle of a manuscript. I am just re-engaging on the writing of a large novel myself called, tentatively, The Kitchen Sessions, and because of that, teaching this class will be timely for me as it will force me to articulate the kinds of compositions I am re-engaging in.”

For more information or to register for classes or workshops on-line, please visit the Caetani Centre website www.caetani.org, or call the Caetani office 250-275-1525.

Related: Acclaimed Tom Petty tribute to rock Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Related: Roots and blues rock trio Devon Coyote to rock Vernon’s Caetani Series

Related: Caetani Centre enters a new era of community programming

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Janelle Hardy will be hosting workshops this fall at the Caetani Centre. (Photo contributed).