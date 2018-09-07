The Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon hosts Italian scholar this month. (Photo submitted)

Caetani House seeks Italian interpreter

The centre is awaiting a visiting scholar from Italy, who will be in Vernon for one day to do some research on Vernon’s Sveva Caetani and the Caetani family Sept. 25.

The Centre is hoping someone from Vernon, who speaks Italian, is willing to act as interpreter from Italian and English for one day.

Pietro Vitelli is visiting Canada to participate to 17th Biennial Conference of the Association of Italian-Canadian Writers in Winnipeg. Pietro lives in Italy, in Latina, near Sermoneta, the original site of the Caetani family. He is conducting research on Sveva Caetani and plans to write an essay. He is associated with the Roffredo Caetani Foundation. Roffredo Caetani was Sveva’s uncle, a celebrated composer.

He will only be in Vernon for one day: Tuesday, September 25, so the interested person must be available for this day. If available and interested, please contact Susan Brandoli at the Caetani Centre, ed@caetani.org, or call the Caetani office 250-275-1525.

